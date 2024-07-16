You are here: HomeSports2024 07 16Article 1960580

Hearts of Oak defender Kelvin Osei Asibey open for competition at club

Kelvin Osei Asibey

Hearts of Oak defender Kelvin Osei Asibey is eager to vie for a starting position in the upcoming season.

The team is actively seeking talented players to strengthen their squad after a lacklustre performance last season.

The Ghanaian giants ended up in 14th place in the Ghana Premier League standings, with Samartex claiming the championship title.

It wasn't until the last day of the season that the Rainbow Boys secured their position in the top-flight league.

