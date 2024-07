Sports News of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hearts of Oak's captain and defender, Kofi Agbesimah, is set to depart from the club despite having one year left on his initial two-year deal.



Agbesimah, who joined the team last summer, has cited undisclosed issues within the club as the reason for his dissatisfaction.



His decision to leave comes after a successful season, during which he



Read full articleplayed a crucial role for the team, featuring in 30 league matches and scoring one goal.



Agbesimah's potential departure is a significant setback for Hearts of Oak, given his leadership and experience.