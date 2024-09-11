You are here: HomeSports2024 09 11Article 1980176

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Hearts of Oak deny giving coach Aboubakar Ouattara ultimatum amid poor start to season

Hearts of Oak have firmly rejected recent claims that head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has been given a five-match ultimatum to retain his position.

The club's management has described these allegations as "completely false and fabricated." Since taking over in February 2024, Ouattara has faced challenges in achieving consistency, with a record of seven wins and eight losses.

The team began the season with a 1-0 defeat to Basake Holy Stars, following a struggle to avoid relegation last year.

This inconsistent performance has raised concerns among fans and analysts about the club's trajectory this season.

