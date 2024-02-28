Hearts of Oak dissolves board

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Accra Hearts of Oak, has made an official announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating that its board has been dissolved.
The club stated that more information regarding the dissolution of the board will be shared on Wednesday, February 28th.
BREAKING NEWS:
THE HEARTS OF OAK BOARD IS DISSOLVED.
Watch out for more details tomorrow. #AHOSC | #PositiveEnergy | #StarLife pic.twitter.com/VbBtYt919T