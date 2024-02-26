Hearts of Oak dominates with 3-0 victory over RTU

Sports News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Accra Hearts of Oak, now under the guidance of new coach Aboubakar Ouattara, secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 25, 2024.



The game saw the Phobians take revenge on their opponents who had previously managed to sidestep defeat in their last three encounters.



The triumph of Hearts of Oak in the game can largely be attributed to the exceptional display of skills exhibited by their forward, Hamzah Issah. His outstanding performance on the field was instrumental in securing the victory for the team.



The striker scored two goals in the first half, the first of which came in the 18th minute when he controlled the ball with his chest before volleying it into the net.



He then scored his second goal just before half-time after heading home a perfectly placed cross from Salifu Ibrahim. Issah was later substituted after his impressive performance.



Enock Asubonteng scored the third goal for Hearts of Oak in the 70th minute, effectively ending the game in their favor. Despite their dominance, the Phobians missed several opportunities to increase their lead and could have scored more goals if they had been more clinical in front of goal.



This victory sees Hearts of Oak climb to 9th place in the league standings with 24 points, while RTU drops to the bottom of the table with 17 points.



In their next matches, RTU will host Bofoakwa Tano, while Hearts of Oak will play away to Nsoatreman.