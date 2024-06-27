Hearts of Oak express strong interest in Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi

Sports News of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Hearts of Oak, a top team in the Ghana Premier League, are keen on acquiring the services of Dreams FC goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi.



The Phobians encountered difficulties with their goalkeeping during the last domestic league season.



Even after trying out multiple goalkeepers, Hearts of Oak still let in subpar goals which contributed to their underwhelming performance.



Finishing 14th in the Ghana Premier League last season was a tough pill to swallow for the Ghanaian side.



In search of a fresh goalkeeper, Hearts of Oak have set their sights on Solomon Agbasi, who showcased his skills at Dreams FC.