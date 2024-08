Sports News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

The Ghana Premier League teams, Hearts of Oak and Bechem United, are set to compete in a friendly match on Wednesday, August 7.



This encounter is part of the pre-season preparations for both clubs as they gear up for the commencement of the 2024/25 football season.



The friendly will take place at the Pobiman Sports Complex, with



the kickoff scheduled for 15:00 GMT.