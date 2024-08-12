Hearts of Oak fan collapses and dies during Homowo Cup

Sports News of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Hearts of Oak are mourning the loss of a dedicated supporter who collapsed and died during the Homowo Charity Peace Cup match against Heart of Lions on Sunday.



The fan, identified as Nii, collapsed around the 37th minute of the game at the Accra Sports Stadium and was rushed to Ridge Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



Despite Hearts of Oak winning the match 8-7 on penalties, the victory was overshadowed by this tragic event.



The club's National Chapters Committee Chairman, Elvis Herman Hesse, confirmed the supporter’s passing and expressed deep sorrow over the incident.