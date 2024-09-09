Hearts of Oak fans chase out Coach Aboubakar Ouattara; hoots at players after defeat to Holy Stars

Sports News of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Outtara was absent from the post-match press conference after a 1-0 loss to Basake Holy Stars in their Ghana Premier League opener on Sunday.



The match, held at Accra Sports Stadium, saw Hearts concede just two minutes in.



The post-match interview was cut short by the police due to fan unrest. Outtara’s assistant, Yaw Amankwah, was chased away by angry supporters, who are now demanding the coach’s dismissal after just one game.



Fans expressed their frustration with the team’s performance and criticized the coaching staff.