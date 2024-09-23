Hearts of Oak fans spray players with cash after win over Bechem United

Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Hearts of Oak supporters rejoiced after a crucial 2-0 victory against Bechem United on Sunday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, rewarding their players with cash.



This win came after a tough beginning to the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, where the team suffered losses in their first two games, leading fans to voice their dissatisfaction and demand the dismissal of head coach Aboubakar Ouattara.



In match week three, the team showcased a solid performance, securing a vital three points.