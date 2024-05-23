Hearts of Oak game like last dance – Steven Mukwala

Sports News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Footballghana

Asante Kotoko forward, Steven Mukwala, has labeled their upcoming match against Accra Hearts of Oak as a final showdown for the season.



The Porcupine Warriors will face the Phobians at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in match week 31 of the Ghana Premier League.



Despite a recent loss to Berekum Chelsea, Asante Kotoko is determined to bounce back.



Mukwala, who scored in the last game, is optimistic about their chances and aims to end the season on a high note.