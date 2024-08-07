You are here: HomeSports2024 08 07Article 1967612

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Kwadwo Osei Bonsu joins Accra Lions FC

Accra Hearts of Oak has transferred goalkeeper Kwadwo Osei Bonsu to their Ghana Premier League competitors, Accra Lions FC.

Following successful negotiations on Tuesday afternoon, Kwadwo Osei Bonsu has signed a two-year contract, as reported by Kolog Bonaventure. Previously associated with WAFA SC and Berekum Chelsea FC, Bonsu joined the Phobians during the second half of the 2023/24 season on

