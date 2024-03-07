Hearts of Oak introduces budget-friendly ticket prices for Sunday's clash against Bofoakwa Tano

Sports News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Accra Hearts of Oak are set to host a home game away from their usual stadium as they face off against Bofoakwa Tano this Sunday.



Ahead of the game, the club has announced affordable gate fees in hopes of attracting more supporters to attend the Week 20 encounter in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season. Tickets for the Popular stand and Centre Line are priced at GHS20 each, while VIP Wings tickets are available for GHS50.



Fans looking to access the VIP section can do so for just GHS70. The match between Hearts of Oak and Bofoakwa Tano is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, with kick-off set for 15:00GMT.



Hearts of Oak are entering the Ghana Premier League clash against Bofoakwa Tano with an unbeaten record in the second round.



Under the guidance of new head coach Abubakar Ouattara, the Phobians have secured victories in both matches played so far in the second round.