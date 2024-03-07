Hearts of Oak is the biggest club in Ghana - Delali Anku-Adiamah

Sports News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr Delali Anku-Adiamah, has declared the club as the embodiment of greatness in Ghana's football.



With a rich history of dominance in African football, the Hearts of Oak stands tall as one of the continent's most formidable teams, despite recent challenges.



Under the leadership of Samuel Boadu, the club ended a decade-long trophy drought, reigniting hope and pride within the Rainbow Club.



Hearts of Oak boasts an impressive collection of trophies, having clinched the Premier League title an astonishing twenty-one times, the FA Cup twelve times – a national record, and the Super Cup thrice, jointly holding the record.



Furthermore, they have emerged victorious in the President's Cup six times and claimed both the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup once each.



Dr Anku-Adiamah staunchly reaffirms his belief in the club's unparalleled stature, emphasizing their winning mentality and unwavering pursuit of success.



"I have been acquainted with Hearts of Oak since its inception. It is undoubtedly the finest club in Ghana," he stated in an interview with Accra-based Happy FM.



"We are a team of winners. Our sole purpose is to triumph. To achieve our goals, we must ensure that everyone is united and working towards the same objective," he added.