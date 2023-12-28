Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga defends board and technical team amid team struggles

Sports News of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak midfielder Glid Otanga has come to the defence of the board and technical team amidst the team's recent struggles in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.



The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League champions are facing hard times in the ongoing season currently on a five-game unwanted winless run.



In the aftermath of their recent fixture against city rivals Great Olympics, which ended in a stalemate, Otanga stressed the importance of the playing body taking responsibility for their performances.



He emphasised that it would be unfair to blame the board and technical team for the team's difficulties and urged his fellow players to focus on improving their clinical finishing to complement their commendable playing style.



“As a player, I can’t accuse someone because, for me, if we (players) don’t win, we don’t have an excuse to say the technical team or the board is not good. We don’t have any excuse. For me, we are the principal problem and the principal solution," he told ghanasportspage.com.



He acknowledged the diligent efforts of the technical team and the board, highlighting their positive impact on the team's playing style. Otanga stressed that the team's primary focus should be on refining their finishing to translate their good performances into tangible results on the pitch.



“The coach is doing his job, and we are playing so well. We create a lot of chances but we can’t score," he added.



Hearts of Oak currently find themselves in 11th place on the league table with 18 points after 16 games. The team is eager to bounce back from their recent struggles and climb up the standings as they work collectively towards improving their goal-scoring efficiency.