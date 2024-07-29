Hearts of Oak midfielder Salifu Ibrahim leaves Ghana for Kosovo to join FC Drita

Sports News of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Salifu Ibrahim has departed for Kosovo to finalize his move to FC Drita.



Known for his creativity in the Ghana Premier League, Salifu's contract with Hearts of Oak expired without renewal due to salary disputes; he had requested a post-tax monthly salary of $2,500, which the club could not meet.



Salifu, who was instrumental for Hearts last season, is now set to sign a two-year contract with FC Drita, with an option for a third year.