Hearts of Oak not in normal times - Salim Adams

Salim Adams, the midfielder for Accra Hearts of Oak, has acknowledged that the club is currently facing challenging circumstances following their impressive 3-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea in a Ghana Premier League match in week 29.



Before the game, the Phobians were dangerously close to the relegation zone, with only three points separating them.



However, their triumph propelled them to the 11th position on the league table, now six points clear of the drop zone.



It is worth noting that Hearts of Oak had endured a difficult period before this fixture, having lost five out of their last six games in the league.



Salim Adams, who delivered an outstanding performance and was rightfully named Man of the Match on Wednesday, emphasized that the club is currently facing abnormal circumstances.



In response to concerns about his inconsistent performances, he assured, "Yes, I am aware of that, and I am determined to put in the hard work. As I mentioned earlier, we are currently going through challenging times, and I am committed to improving my game."



Looking ahead, Hearts of Oak will be preparing to face Aduana FC at the Accra Sports Stadium during the weekend of May 17.