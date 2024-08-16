Hearts of Oak part ways with forward Linda Mtange

Sports News of Friday, 16 August 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak have terminated the contract of Congolese forward Linda Mtange as part of a major squad overhaul ahead of the new season.



Mtange, 21, who joined the club in the 2022/23 season, scored eight goals across two campaigns.



Despite his contributions, both parties agreed to part ways.



The club thanked Mtange for his efforts and wished him success in the future.



Hearts of Oak, having made significant changes to their squad, relocated their pre-season camp to Asutuare and will start the new season with a match against Holy Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.