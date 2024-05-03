Hearts of Oak players joking and lining up girls with their small cars - Amankwah Mireku

Sports News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Yaw Amankwah Mireku, the former captain of Accra Hearts of Oak, launched a scathing attack on the club's players in light of their recent poor performance, referring to them as "jerks."



This outburst comes at a critical time for the team, as they are dangerously close to relegation.



They have suffered their fifth defeat in six matches, including a 1-0 loss to Accra Lions on Wednesday, which has left them just four points away from the drop zone.



Mireku, who played a crucial role during the club's successful period, particularly their 2004 CAF Confederation Cup triumph, did not hold back in his criticism of the current squad.



He strongly emphasized the players' lack of dedication, accusing them of prioritizing trivial pursuits over their responsibilities on the field.



"Instead of recognizing the challenges that come with playing for Hearts of Oak and putting in extra effort, the players are simply going about it carelessly. They manage to buy some small cars, chase after girls, and that's all they do. They're just fooling around at the club," Mireku expressed his frustration.



"They need to exert a significant amount of effort and set aside their extravagant lifestyle."