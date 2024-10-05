Hearts of Oak players took instructions from people outside against Aduana – Aboubakar Ouattara

Sports News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Hearts of Oak's head coach Aboubakar Outtara expressed disappointment over his players not following his guidance, opting instead to pay attention to external voices.



After a scoreless draw at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium during match week five of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, the Ivorian coach indicated that this distraction played a role in the unsatisfactory outcome.



He stated, "I am the coach. They are not listening to me. They listen to the people outside. That's the kind of result you will get," during the post-match press conference.