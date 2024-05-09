Hearts of Oak punished us for wasting our chances – Berekum Chelsea coach Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Boadu, the head coach of Berekum Chelsea, expressed his dissatisfaction with his team's performance in their 3-0 defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League.



During a post-match interview, the coach lamented the missed chances by his team.



He emphasised that they lost because their opponent capitalized on their failure to convert those opportunities.



Coach Samuel Boadu acknowledged that his team's performance was below par and recognized the need to rectify the mistakes made during the game.



Additionally, he mentioned that despite squandering scoring opportunities in the first half, his team will work diligently to regain their winning form in the upcoming Ghana Premier League match.