Hearts of Oak receive boost as Glid Otanga declared fit for Berekum chelsea clash

Sports News of Thursday, 2 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hearts of Oak assistant coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru has provided a positive injury update on midfielder Glid Otanga ahead of their game against Berekum Chelsea.



Otanga sustained a nose injury in a collision during their match against Accra Lions, but Bashiru confirmed that the midfielder will be available for the upcoming game against Chelsea.



Despite the injury setback, Hearts of Oak remains determined to secure a win against Berekum Chelsea after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Accra Lions in their previous match.



The Phobians are currently ranked 12th in the league standings with 35 points, while Accra Lions have moved up to third place with 43 points after their victory over Hearts of Oak.



The clash against Chelsea is crucial for Hearts of Oak as they aim to bounce back from their recent string of disappointing results.



On Saturday, May 4, Hearts are set to face Chelsea at the Berekum Golden City Par as they are in dire need of a victory.