Hearts of Oak's Hamza Issah becomes top scorer in Ghana Premier League

Hearts of Oak forward Hamza Issah has become the top scorer in the Ghana Premier League, scoring 11 goals to propel himself to the top of the charts.



His standout performance was showcased in the team's recent 3-1 victory over Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Matchday 26.



Issah demonstrated his scoring prowess by scoring twice in the match, including a crucial equalizer in the 28th minute after Karela United took an early lead.



His brace, along with a goal from substitute Salim Adams, secured a much-needed win for Hearts of Oak, ending a streak of three consecutive losses.



The victory not only brought relief to the Phobians but also marked a significant milestone for Issah, who soared to the top of the goal-scoring leaderboard, displacing Berekum Chelsea's Stephen Amankona and Asamoah Boateng Afriyie of Nations FC, both tied at 10 goals each.



At just 22 years old, Issah's rise from Hearts of Oak's junior side, the Auroras, to becoming the league's top scorer reflects his talent and potential. His performance has reignited hopes of Hearts of Oak fans, especially considering the club's current 10th position on the league table.



Issah's achievement could also lead to a significant milestone for Hearts of Oak, as the last time a player from the club clinched the top scorer title was in 2013 when Mahatma Otoo netted 20 goals, 11 years ago.



With his sights set on securing the top scorer accolade and steering Hearts of Oak to a more favorable position in the league standings, Issah's remarkable form has injected renewed optimism into the club and its supporters.