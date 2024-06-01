Hearts of Oak secure 2-0 victory over Nations FC

Sports News of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Accra Hearts of Oak bounced back from their recent slump in the Ghana Premier League with a convincing 2-0 victory over Nations FC.



The Phobians quickly regained their winning form by scoring two early goals, securing a much-needed win after consecutive losses.



This crucial victory moves Hearts five points clear of the relegation zone in the league standings.



Hamza Issah, the club's leading scorer this season, and Ivorian import Kassim Cisse found the back of the net within seven minutes to secure the maximum points for the Phobians.