Hearts of Oak see off Heart of Lions in shootout to clinch 2024 Homowo Cup

The event was graced by Ga Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi-Bonte II The event was graced by Ga Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi-Bonte II

Hearts of Oak won the 2024 Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Peace Cup by defeating Heart of Lions on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

The match, held at the Accra Sports Stadium, saw Hearts of Oak come from behind after Kwadwo Obeng Jnr scored early for Lions.

Mohammed Hussein equalized for the Phobians just before full-time.

The game was decided by penalties, with Hearts of Oak prevailing 8-7.

The event was graced by Ga Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi-Bonte II, who performed the kickoff.

