Hearts of Oak see off Heart of Lions in shootout to clinch 2024 Homowo Cup

The renowned Ghanaian club Hearts of Oak has claimed the 2024 Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Peace Cup by defeating Heart of Lions in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw during regular time.

In a thrilling encounter held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, the Phobians rallied from behind to secure their place in the shootout.



