Hearts of Oak see off Heart of Lions in shootout to clinch 2024 Homowo Cup

Sports News of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The renowned Ghanaian club Hearts of Oak has claimed the 2024 Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Peace Cup by defeating Heart of Lions in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw during regular time.



In a thrilling encounter held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, the Phobians rallied from behind to secure their place in the shootout.







Read full article/> Hearts of Oak faced an early challenge when their former player, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr, scored for the Lions just three minutes into the match, allowing the Kpando-based team to lead at halftime.



Demonstrating remarkable resilience, the former champions of the Ghana Premier League equalized in the second half.



Mohammed Hussein netted the crucial equalizer just two minutes before the end of regulation, capitalizing on a rebound after Ransford Mensah's free-kick struck the crossbar.



Ultimately, Hearts of Oak triumphed in the penalty shootout, winning 8-7 and securing the trophy as they prepare for the upcoming season.



It is noteworthy that the Ga Gbese Mantse Nii Ayi-Bonte II, along with his royal entourage, was in attendance and officiated the kickoff for this highly anticipated match.