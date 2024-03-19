Hearts of Oak stage dramatic comeback to beat Heart of Lions

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

In a thrilling Ghana Premier League encounter, Hearts of Oak's ten-man team orchestrated a remarkable comeback to secure a 2-1 victory over Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



Despite facing adversity, the Phobians extended their unbeaten streak to eight games in a display of resilience and determination.



Phobia's coach Aboubakar Ouattara made strategic changes to the squad, with David Oppong Afrane and Michael Ampadu stepping into the starting lineup. These adjustments proved crucial as the Phobians navigated through a challenging match against the Lions.



Although Heart of Lions initially took the lead with a goal from Mustapha Yakubu, Hearts responded emphatically in the second half. Midfielder Salim Adams equalized with a powerful header before Dennis Nkrumah Korsah's dismissal left Hearts with ten men on the field.



Despite being a player down, Hearts continued to press forward, and their efforts paid off when Congolese midfielder Linda Mtange capitalized on a rebound to secure the winning goal.



The victory marked another successful outing for Coach Ouattara, who has enjoyed a positive start since taking charge of the Hearts of Oak team.