You are here: HomeSports2024 08 22Article 1972694

Sports News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hearts of Oak want to achieve a lot at the end of the of the upcoming season – Benjamin Asare

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Hearts of Oak FC Hearts of Oak FC

Benjamin Asare, the goalkeeper for Hearts of Oak, has disclosed the club's aspirations for the upcoming season, indicating a strong desire to accomplish significant goals.

The seasoned goalkeeper made the transition to Hearts of Oak from their rivals, Great Olympics, at the end of the last season.

After contributing to the Phobians' victory in the 2024 Homowo

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment