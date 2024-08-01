You are here: HomeSports2024 08 01Article 1965647

Sports News of Thursday, 1 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hearts of Oak will be competitive next season - Vincent Sowah Odotei assures fans

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Vincent Sowah-Odotei Vincent Sowah-Odotei

Vincent Sowah-Odotei, a member of the Hearts of Oak Board, has expressed the organization's commitment to enhancing their competitiveness for the upcoming season.

The Phobian Club faced significant challenges during the previous season, having transitioned through three different coaches. Ultimately, Hearts of Oak concluded the season in 14th place, accumulating a total of 45 points.

As the 2024/25

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment