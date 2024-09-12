'Hearts of Oak will be relegated with Ouattara in charge’ - Fans call for coach’s dismissal

Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: Kickgh

Hearts of Oak supporters are demanding the dismissal of coach Aboubakar Ouattara after a disappointing performance, highlighted by a 1-0 loss to Basake Holy Stars on Sunday.



This defeat in the opening match of the Ghana Premier League has led to an outcry among fans, who are frustrated with the Ivorian coach's start to the 2024/25 season.



While some, including the club's Public Relations Officer Kwame Opare Addo, advocate for patience, many fans fear that retaining Ouattara could lead to a battle against relegation.