Hearts of Oak youngster Saani Isshak Mohammed attracts interest from Danish outfit FC Midtjylland

Hearts of Oak's young talent, Saani Isshak Mohammed, is attracting considerable attention from Danish club FC Midtjylland due to his stellar performances in the Ghana Premier League this season, as reported by Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

The 18-year-old winger, who transferred to the Phobians from lower-tier Soccer4Souls during the summer, has made a significant impact, featuring in six of the first eight

