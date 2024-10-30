Hearts of Oak youngster Saani Isshak Mohammed attracts interest from Danish outfit FC Midtjylland

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hearts of Oak's young talent, Saani Isshak Mohammed, is attracting considerable attention from Danish club FC Midtjylland due to his stellar performances in the Ghana Premier League this season, as reported by Kumasi-based Kessben FM.



The 18-year-old winger, who transferred to the Phobians from lower-tier Soccer4Souls during the summer, has made a significant impact, featuring in six of the first eight



league matches and contributing an assist.



Despite Hearts of Oak struggling to find their form, Isshak has emerged as a key player. Reports from Denmark indicate that FC Midtjylland has been keeping a close eye on him since the league's start and is impressed with his contributions.



The club may consider pursuing the Ghanaian prospect for future opportunities. With his impressive displays, Isshak is seen as a player with great potential, and pundits believe he is on the verge of a promising career. His performances have caught the attention of multiple clubs, suggesting an exciting future ahead.