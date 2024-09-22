You are here: HomeSports2024 09 22Article 1984592

Hearts sack Naismith after eight successive defeats

Hearts have parted ways with head coach Steven Naismith after enduring eight consecutive losses.

CEO Andrew McKinlay noted a lack of signs indicating a possible improvement in the team's performance.

Additionally, assistant coaches Gordon Forrest and Frankie McAvoy have also been let go.

Naismith, 38, who previously played for Scotland, took over the role in April 2023 on an interim basis and successfully led the Edinburgh club to a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership last season.

