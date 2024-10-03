Hearts strike in 94th minute to beat Dinamo in Conference League

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: BBC

Yan Dhanda's header in the 94th minute secured a Conference League victory for the managerless Hearts against Dinamo Minsk, effectively ending their poor streak of performances.



It appeared that Hearts' difficulties would persist, as they had not secured a win in their last 10 matches. The previous Saturday's draw with Ross County marked the worst start to a season in the club's history.



The Scottish Premiership team found themselves behind after Steven Alfred scored the opening goal in Azerbaijan, with the match taking place at a neutral venue due to Belarus' backing of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.