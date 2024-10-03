You are here: HomeSports2024 10 03Article 1989155

Source: BBC

Hearts strike in 94th minute to beat Dinamo in Conference League

Kye Rowles' header is deflected in by Dinamo captain Sergey Politevich Kye Rowles' header is deflected in by Dinamo captain Sergey Politevich

Yan Dhanda's header in the 94th minute secured a Conference League victory for the managerless Hearts against Dinamo Minsk, effectively ending their poor streak of performances.

It appeared that Hearts' difficulties would persist, as they had not secured a win in their last 10 matches. The previous Saturday's draw with Ross County marked the worst start to a season in the club's history.

The Scottish Premiership team found themselves behind after Steven Alfred scored the opening goal in Azerbaijan, with the match taking place at a neutral venue due to Belarus' backing of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

