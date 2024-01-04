You are here: HomeSports2024 01 04Article 1907330

Sports News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Here are the top 15 AFCON 2023 stars

Egypt's Mohamed Salah, African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen (Nigeria) were listed first and second respectively in a 15-man list of top players heading to the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The third to fifth slots are occupied by Sadio Mane (Senegal), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) and Algeria's Riyad Mahrez.

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus was ranked sixth and is the only Ghanaian player.

He is due to join the Black Stars camp in Kumasi ahead of the AFCON which kicks off in a week.

His performances for West Ham has made him a key player for Chris Hughton's charges as Ghana seeks to redeem itself after a horrible last outing.

90 min Football - Ranking of top players playing at 2023 AFCON

Mohamed Salah

Victor Osimhen

Sadio Mane

Achraf Hakimi

Riyad Mahrez

Mohammed Kudus

Victor Boniface

Andre Onana

Ismael Bennacer

Serhou Guirassy

Edmond Tapsoba

Yves Bissouma

Pape Matar Sarr

Nicolas Jackson

Hakim Ziyech

