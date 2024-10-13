Heroic Quins defence ends Sarries' derby dominance

Sports News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: BBC

Harlequins delivered an impressive defensive performance to defeat Saracens at The Stoop, breaking an eight-match losing streak in Premiership derbies.



Fin Baxter scored a try from close range, putting Quins ahead 7-0 at halftime. After the break, Hugh Tizard equalized for Saracens with a try against his former team.



Lennox Anyanwu then sprinted down the wing to regain the lead for Quins. Although Marcus Smith and Alex Lozowski traded penalties, Quins secured a memorable victory, marking their first win over Saracens since January 2020.