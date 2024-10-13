You are here: HomeSports2024 10 13Article 1993238

Sports News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

Heroic Quins defence ends Sarries' derby dominance

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Marcus Smith (left) and Tobias Elliott of Saracens contest a high ball Marcus Smith (left) and Tobias Elliott of Saracens contest a high ball

Harlequins delivered an impressive defensive performance to defeat Saracens at The Stoop, breaking an eight-match losing streak in Premiership derbies.

Fin Baxter scored a try from close range, putting Quins ahead 7-0 at halftime. After the break, Hugh Tizard equalized for Saracens with a try against his former team.

Lennox Anyanwu then sprinted down the wing to regain the lead for Quins. Although Marcus Smith and Alex Lozowski traded penalties, Quins secured a memorable victory, marking their first win over Saracens since January 2020.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment