Herve Renard demands $180K monthly wage for vacantSuper Eagles coaching job

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is struggling financially to secure Herve Renard as the next coach of the Super Eagles due to his monthly salary request of $180,000 (around N253 million).



An official stated that while Renard has been approached for the job, his salary demand poses a significant challenge as it is the highest ever requested for a coach.



The NFF may not be able to meet this demand, making the pursuit of Renard uncertain.