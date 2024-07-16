You are here: HomeSports2024 07 16Article 1960607

Herve Renard demands $180K monthly wage for vacantSuper Eagles coaching job

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is struggling financially to secure Herve Renard as the next coach of the Super Eagles due to his monthly salary request of $180,000 (around N253 million).

An official stated that while Renard has been approached for the job, his salary demand poses a significant challenge as it is the highest ever requested for a coach.

The NFF may not be able to meet this demand, making the pursuit of Renard uncertain.

