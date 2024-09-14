Highly-rated Nathaniel Adjei glitters for FC Lorient in victory against Red Star FC

Sports News of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian defender Nathaniel Adjei played the entire match as FC Lorient secured a 2-1 win against Red Star FC in French Ligue 2 on Friday.



The team aimed for a victory after a close loss to Amiens the previous week. Prior to the match, coach Olivier Pantaloni made several changes to the lineup, bringing in Adjei, Panos Katseris, and Sambou Soumano to replace Formose Mendy, Aiyegun Tosin, and Joel Mugisha.



Just 12 minutes into the game, the crowd at Stade du Moustoir erupted as Katseris scored to give the home side an early lead.