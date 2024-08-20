You are here: HomeSports2024 08 20Article 1971761

Hohoe United to face Asante Kotoko in Don't Worry Memorial Cup

Hohoe United has announced an exhilarating pre-season match against the prominent Ghana Premier League team, Asante Kotoko.

This encounter, referred to as the 'Don't Worry' Memorial Cup, is set to occur on August 25th at the Hohoe Sports Stadium.

The announcement, made on Monday through the club's official social media channels, has generated considerable excitement among football

