Holders Liverpool hit five against West Ham

Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: BBC

Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo both netted two goals as Liverpool commenced their title defense in the Carabao Cup by overcoming an early deficit to decisively defeat West Ham at Anfield.



The visitors shocked the reigning champions by taking the lead following a corner, with Wataru Endo's attempted clearance inadvertently hitting teammate Jarell Quansah and crossing the goal line.



However, West Ham's advantage was short-lived, lasting only four minutes, as Federico Chiesa, in his first start for the Reds, provided an assist. His acrobatic volley into the ground allowed Jota to head in the equalizer.