You are here: HomeSports2024 08 08Article 1968167

Sports News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Homowo Cup: Heart of Lions well-prepared for Hearts of Oak showdown – Coach Bashir Hayford

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Bashir Hayford Bashir Hayford

The head coach of Heart of Lions, Bahir Hayford, has expressed optimism regarding the upcoming match against Hearts of Oak in the 2024 Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Peace Cup.

During a press conference held on Wednesday, the experienced coach emphasized that his team has adequately prepared for the encounter.

“We are set to face Hearts of Oak for the

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment