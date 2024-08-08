Homowo Cup: Heart of Lions well-prepared for Hearts of Oak showdown – Coach Bashir Hayford

Sports News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

The head coach of Heart of Lions, Bahir Hayford, has expressed optimism regarding the upcoming match against Hearts of Oak in the 2024 Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Peace Cup.



During a press conference held on Wednesday, the experienced coach emphasized that his team has adequately prepared for the encounter.



“We are set to face Hearts of Oak for the



Read full articleHomowo Cup. I am particularly pleased because Nana has been a close friend of mine for many years, although we have not seen each other in quite some time. I anticipated our meeting on that day.



“Nana is well aware of my approach when competing against Hearts of Oak. I am also thrilled to once again face a prestigious club like Hearts of Oak in this significant cup match. Our preparations for this game have been thorough,” Coach Bashir Hayford remarked.



He also encouraged fans to attend the match in large numbers to support both teams.



“Moreover, we hope that supporters will flock to the stadium to witness an exciting game. We are committed to entertaining the fans, ensuring they enjoy this special occasion,” Coach Hayford added.



The match between Hearts of Oak and Heart of Lions is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 11, at the Accra Sports Stadium.