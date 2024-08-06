How Hodgkinson achieved Olympic 800m gold

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Source: BBC

Keely Hodgkinson reflected on these words as she departed the track in Budapest a year ago.



Achieving three global medals, all silver, by the age of 21 would typically be a reason for celebration for many.



However, Hodgkinson's immediate response to her performance at last year's World Championships was one of disappointment, highlighting her lofty aspirations.



Determined to secure her place among Britain's greatest athletes as soon as possible, the four-time European champion's evolving feelings towards each second-place finish reveal a narrative of their own.