You are here: HomeSports2024 08 06Article 1967201

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

    

Source: BBC

How Hodgkinson achieved Olympic 800m gold

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Hodgkinson wins gold in women's 800m Hodgkinson wins gold in women's 800m

Keely Hodgkinson reflected on these words as she departed the track in Budapest a year ago.

Achieving three global medals, all silver, by the age of 21 would typically be a reason for celebration for many.

However, Hodgkinson's immediate response to her performance at last year's World Championships was one of disappointment, highlighting her lofty aspirations.

Determined to secure her place among Britain's greatest athletes as soon as possible, the four-time European champion's evolving feelings towards each second-place finish reveal a narrative of their own.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment