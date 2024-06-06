How Kobbie Mainoo became Manchester United's main man

Sports News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Kobbie Mainoo has not only showcased his footballing talent but also his exceptional sense of timing throughout the season. His ability to score crucial goals in important moments has been evident.



Describing Mainoo's first Premier League goal as a 'late winner' would be an understatement. In the 97th minute, he skillfully manoeuvred past three Wolves players before bending the ball into the bottom corner, securing a thrilling 4-3 victory at Molineux.



His first senior goal at Old Trafford was equally remarkable. What better way to make an impression on your home fans than by delivering a stunning finish into the top corner against Liverpool, your greatest rivals?