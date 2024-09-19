You are here: HomeSports2024 09 19Article 1983209

Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

How Leipzig became 'perfect' destination for Europe's young stars

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

RB Leipzig signed Norway winger Antonio Nusa, right, from Club Brugge in August RB Leipzig signed Norway winger Antonio Nusa, right, from Club Brugge in August

After a summer where he showcased his skills as one of Europe's top playmakers, Dani Olmo's departure has likely raised some alarms at RB Leipzig.

However, the Bundesliga team viewed the transfer as a testament to their strategy of attracting young talent.

Olmo's move to Barcelona for £51m came after a successful Euro 2024 with Spain, where he was a joint top-scorer, and followed four impressive years at Leipzig after his transfer from Dinamo Zagreb.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment