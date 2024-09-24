You are here: HomeSports2024 09 24Article 1985174

Source: BBC

How injured Rodri's absence could hurt Man City's trophy quest

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is scheduled for additional examinations regarding his knee injury, which is likely to keep him sidelined for a significant duration.

The 28-year-old went to Spain on Monday for preliminary assessments following the injury he incurred during the early moments of City's 2-2 match against Arsenal on Sunday.

There are concerns that his recovery could take a long time, with some reports indicating he might not play again this season.

