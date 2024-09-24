How injured Rodri's absence could hurt Man City's trophy quest

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: BBC

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is scheduled for additional examinations regarding his knee injury, which is likely to keep him sidelined for a significant duration.



The 28-year-old went to Spain on Monday for preliminary assessments following the injury he incurred during the early moments of City's 2-2 match against Arsenal on Sunday.



There are concerns that his recovery could take a long time, with some reports indicating he might not play again this season.