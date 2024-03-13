Huawei collaborates with global sustainability partners to advance green ICT solutions

Technology & Innovation of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Huawei recently hosted the Green Development Summit titled "Thrive with Green ICT" during the MWC Barcelona 2024 event.



The summit brought together influential figures from organizations such as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), MTN Group, International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), UNESCO, Kenya’s ICT Authority, and Indonesia’s Bandung Institute of Technology.



The discussions centered around harnessing digital technology to promote eco-friendly development and create a more inclusive and sustainable digital world.



During his keynote speech, Jeffrey Zhou, President of ICT Marketing at Huawei, emphasized the pivotal role of digital technology in global sustainable development.



He reaffirmed Huawei's commitment to collaborating with global partners to drive technological innovation, foster digital inclusion, cultivate talent ecosystems, and contribute to a more inclusive and sustainable digital landscape.



Bilel Jamoussi, Deputy Director of ITU’s Telecommunication Standardization Bureau (TSB), introduced the Green Digital Action (GDA) initiative, highlighting the importance of international standards in driving widespread adoption of sustainable practices within the industry.



He underscored the collaborative efforts of ITU and over 40 partners, including Huawei, in launching the GDA to accelerate industry-wide commitments towards addressing climate challenges.



Huawei's long-term digital inclusion initiative, TECH4ALL, launched at MWC Barcelona 2019, was also spotlighted. Over the past five years, Huawei has collaborated with global partners to develop innovative applications leveraging digital technology, resulting in significant positive impacts on remote communities, underserved populations, and environmental conservation efforts.



At the summit, Susanne Pedersen, Director of IUCN’s Science & Data Center, discussed the potential of technological advancements, such as remote sensing and AI, in enhancing conservation efforts by providing faster and more reliable access to data.



Dr. Miao Fengchun, Chief of UNESCO’s Unit for Technology and AI in Education, provided insights into the progress of the Technology-enabled Open Schools for All project, emphasizing UNESCO's human-centered approach to governing digital education.



Speakers Friedrich Huebler and Soledad Patiño highlighted the critical role of skills development in achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) and fostering inclusive economies. They emphasized the transformative impact of digital technology on skill acquisition and the importance of private sector engagement in shaping a more equitable future.



Additionally, six European universities and colleges were recognized at the summit and received the Huawei ICT Academy plaque. These institutions, including DTI Academy, Yalova University, Learneo-academie, Fondazione Cultura&Innovazione, Politecnico di Bari, and University of Alicante, will collaborate with Huawei to enhance digital talent cultivation in Europe.