Huge blow for Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe ruled out of Madrid derby with thigh injury

Real Madrid is set to play their first major match of the season on Sunday evening, visiting Atletico Madrid to compete against their local rivals. However, they will be without their key forward, Kylian Mbappe, who has been sidelined.

As reported by Mario Cortegana from The Athletic, examinations for muscle discomfort have confirmed a hamstring injury for the French player. He is anticipated to be unavailable for approximately three weeks.

