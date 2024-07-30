Hull City bid for Black Stars striker Brandon Thomas-Asante

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hull City, a club in the Championship, has submitted a bid of £2.5 million for Brandon Thomas-Asante, a striker for West Brom and Ghana, as reported by Sky Sports.



Both teams were unsuccessful in their attempts to secure promotion last season and are looking to bolster their squads for the upcoming campaign.



Hull City finished 7th in the Championship,



narrowly missing out on the play-offs. This led to the departure of manager Liam Rosenior, who has since taken over at RC Strasbourg.



On the other hand, West Brom made it to the play-offs but were eliminated early on by Southampton, who eventually emerged as the winners.



It has been reported that Hull City is interested in signing the 25-year-old, who is a key player for West Brom.



While it is unclear how West Brom will respond to the bid, there are rumors that several other clubs are also eyeing Asante.



Thomas-Asante joined West Brom from Salford City in August 2022 on a three-year contract, which now has only one year left.



He has scored 18 goals and provided two assists in 72 league appearances for the Baggies.