You are here: HomeSports2024 07 30Article 1964735

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hull City bid for Black Stars striker Brandon Thomas-Asante

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Brandon Thomas-Asante Brandon Thomas-Asante

Hull City, a club in the Championship, has submitted a bid of £2.5 million for Brandon Thomas-Asante, a striker for West Brom and Ghana, as reported by Sky Sports.

Both teams were unsuccessful in their attempts to secure promotion last season and are looking to bolster their squads for the upcoming campaign.

Hull City finished 7th in the Championship,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment