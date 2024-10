Sports News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: Football Italia

Mats Hummels delivered a sarcastic remark to Roma on social media, as he has not yet made his debut for the team.



The defender remained without a contract throughout the summer after concluding his time with Borussia Dortmund and eventually joined the Giallorossi on September 4.



Despite this, he is still anticipating his first competitive match with the Italian side.