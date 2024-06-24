Hungary's Varga stable after going off on stretcher

Sports News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: BBC

Hungary striker Barnabas Varga is in stable condition in the hospital after a collision with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn during the Euro 2024 match.



Varga has sustained a fractured cheek bone and will undergo surgery, according to Hungary manager Marco Rossi. Despite the unfortunate injury, Rossi mentioned that Varga is doing okay and is not at risk.



However, if Hungary progresses in the tournament, Varga will not be able to continue playing.



The match was delayed for approximately seven minutes as Varga received extensive medical attention on the field.