Hungary score in 100th minute to knock Scotland out of Euro 2024

Sports News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: BBC

Scotland crashed out of Euro 2024 in the most heart-wrenching fashion as Kevin Csoboth's 100th-minute winner earned Hungary a stunning late victory.



The Scots, who could still have held faint hopes of the last 16 with a draw, were stung on the counter-attack to spark bedlam in the Stuttgart Arena.



It means Steve Clarke's side, who did not register a shot on target, finish on one point and once again fail to make it out of a group at a major tournament.



Hungary, who lost Barnabas Varga to a sickening injury, finish Group A in third and still have a chance of going through as one of the four best third-placed teams.